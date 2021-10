Tyson Fury has tipped Joe Joyce to be a future heavyweight world champion, according to promotor Frank Warren. Joyce is undefeated in 13 fights and could be in line for a title shot as the WBO’s mandatory challenger. Champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his belts in a rematch against Anthony Joshua early next year which would force Joyce to have to wait for his opportunity. The 36-year-old is coming off a knockout win over the previously unbeaten British heavyweight Daniel Dubois and a stoppage of veteran Carlos Takam in July, and WBC champion Fury has identified the ‘Juggernaut’...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO