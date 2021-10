Last week when we got some OV5640 camera samples we noticed these modules have a built in voice coil motor for focusing. How neat! We followed the app guide to load in the autofocus firmware over I2C, and then over I2C you can request the camera to try and autofocus. It works very well, you can even hear the little click when it changes focus. We had to use a breakout board of our own design in order to power the motor coil externally – video.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO