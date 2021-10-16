WATCH: Sam Pittman reacts to 38-23 homecoming loss against Auburn

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas hopes to break a three-game losing skid in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Saturday when they face UAPB. Sam Pittman and the Hogs are the big favorites over 1-5 UAPB. But Arkansas enters the game with some players injured and others playing, but not at full strength. Pittman is hoping the team plays well.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday that the Razorbacks' upcoming football game against Auburn is a sellout. According to the Razorbacks' ticket website, a limited number of club seats remain for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. It will be televised by CBS.
AUBURN — Tank Bigsby rained on Sam Pittman's parade last year. The Auburn running back went for 146 yards on 20 carries in his breakout game as a freshman, trampling would-be tacklers and leading the Tigers in a dramatic 30-28 win over resurgent Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Pittman was the...
After a 34-10 defeat at the hands of rival Georgia, Bryan Harsin's Auburn team will kick off the second half of its 2021 season with its third road game of the year at No. 17 Arkansas. Arkansas is looking to avoid a third straight loss. After starting the season 4-0...
It looked like a football play. Yet for the second-consecutive year, a key no-fumble call in the Arkansas-Auburn game once again didn't go the way of Sam Pittman's Razorbacks. They lost, 38-23, at home – the Hogs' third loss in a row after they opened the season 4-0. The fumble/no...
No. 17 Arkansas will be without senior right tackle Dalton Wagner indefinitely. The 6-foot-9, 330-pounder missed Saturday’s game against Ole Miss with a finger injury, and on Monday during his weekly press conference Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman confirmed that surgery was required and that Wagner “won’t be available for a while.”
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 17 Arkansas had one lead the entire game as they scored a pair of touchdowns two minutes, 48 seconds apart, but couldn’t hold momentum in a 38-23 loss. Trailing 14-3, Arkansas went 84 yards in 12 plays scoring on a 11-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.
Two four-win teams meet in Fayetteville on Saturday. Arkansas and Auburn kick off at noon ET and the Hogs are trying to stop a two-game skid after losses to Georgia and Ole Miss. Sam Pittman’s defense gave up 52 points to Ole Miss in Week 6, along with 611 total yards and 324 rushing yards.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman began his weekly radio show by breaking some news. Pittman announced the No. 17 Razorbacks’ game against Auburn on Saturday is an official sellout, then spoke multiple times throughout the hour about the difference a loud home crowd can make. "It’s hard to win...
FAYETTEVILLE -Gashed in last Saturday’s 52-51 loss for a combined 221 rushing yards yards by Ole Miss Rebels running backs Henry Parrish and Snoop Conner, Arkansas’ defense now is asked to stop a Tank. Tank Bigsby, the Auburn’s Tigers compactly built 6-0, 208 running back running 146 yards on the...
When Arkansas scored a touchdown as time expired in Saturday's game against Ole Miss Saturday, most assumed that the Razorbacks would line up and attempt the extra point. That would tie the game and send the SEC West thriller to overtime tied at 52-52. Instead, coach Sam Pittman sent the...
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 17 fell to unranked Auburn 38-23 on Saturday before 73,370 fans in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Obviously Sam Pittman wasn’t happy with the loss, which was third straight, after starting the season 4-0. Here’s five things that were discussed after the game. Opening Statement. “I want to give...
Refresh for latest updates. • Pittman said he is educating players this week on the history of the Razorbacks playing in Little Rock. "I think it's what makes Arkansas, Arkansas, that we've been willing to take the team to the central part of the state. I certainly remember when that happened when I was in high school and it happened a little bit here when I was an assistant coach."
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is preparing this week to meet UAPB in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Sam Pittman talked about playing in Little Rock this weekend against an in-state opponent. “We’re excited to get over to Little Rock and play,” Pittman said. “I’m trying to get the history...
The Arkansas football team received low grades from Pro Football Focus after a 38-23 loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn played better than the Razorbacks in every aspect and outperformed the Hogs, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us on...
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was missing three defensive starters against Auburn last week, but it appears one of them will be back for UAPB this week according to Sam Pittman. Pittman provided an update on defensive lineman Markell Utsey, tight end Trey Knox, cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, defensive back Trent Gordon and offensive tackle Dalton Wagner. Of course safety Jalen Catalon had shoulder surgery Monday and is out for the season.
The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to Auburn in their homecoming game 38-23 on Saturday afternoon. The loss marks the third straight game the Hogs have dropped this season as they now stand with a 4-3 overall record. Below are Arkansas’ full postgame press conferences featuring head coach Sam Pittman and players Montaric Brown, Bumper Pool and Myron Cunningham.
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman provided an update on injured Razorbacks including safety Jalen Catalon and offensive tackle Dalton Wagner. Catalon missed his first game of the season on Saturday. He had been playing with a broken hand, but also injured his shoulder which required surgery on Monday. “But he has...
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has spent much of the season playing a three-man front on defense, but switched to a four-man against Auburn. Sam Pittman feels Barry Odom is comfortable with multiple fronts even in the same game. Against Auburn, Odoms started Tre Williams and Eric Gregory at the ends, John Ridgeway and Isaiah Nichols inside. Some other linemen who played are ends Jashaud Stewart, Mataio Soli and Zach Williams and then Marcus Miller and Taurean Carter inside.
The Arkansas Razorbacks cruised past UAPB on Saturday, winning 45-3 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. For head coach Sam Pittman, he said this was exactly what the Hogs needed. Listen to his full press conference here.
