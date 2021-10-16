WATCH: Sam Pittman reacts to 38-23 homecoming loss against Auburn

Refresh for latest updates. • Pittman said he is educating players this week on the history of the Razorbacks playing in Little Rock. "I think it's what makes Arkansas, Arkansas, that we've been willing to take the team to the central part of the state. I certainly remember when that happened when I was in high school and it happened a little bit here when I was an assistant coach."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO