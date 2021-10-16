CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LoL: 100 Thieves vs Edward Gaming - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

By Brandon Sturak
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Gaming needed to live up to expectations here and beat 100T, lest they give over first place in Group B to T1. The two previous games for 100T were rough today but they came out swinging in the final game of their tournament run. Closer started it off by ganking...

