T1 Oner Breaks Down The Worlds Jungle Meta, Difficulties During First EDG Match & More

Wrapping up Day Three is 100 Thieves against T1, who both can make their bid easier for getting out of groups with a win here. As EDG was undefeated, and DFM was winless, this match was a big indicator for who would probably take second place in the group. With an interesting Poppy jungle pick, Oner made his presence known early by ganking bot lane to kill FBI for First Blood. A few minutes after this, T1 secured a Rift Herald and took it to the bottom lane, where they busted some plates. However, they walked too far up and 100T was able to collapse and pick up a kill. Not too long after this, T1 capitalized on the earlier investment and claimed the First Tower bonus bot. When they did, another team fight broke out, where T1 snagged three kills and a Cloud Dragon without losing a single member.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO