TV Series

Saturday on TV – 10/16/21

tvismypacifier.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday features 1 series premiere & 1 season finale. To read more about the new series, click the link below. Otherwise, check out tonight’s schedule!. Tonight is the US series premiere of Arctic Vets on Nat Geo Wild at 10/9c. Whether they’re rescuing a polar bear in the wild or tending...

This Week on TV – 10/17/21-10/23/21

Welcome to a great new week of TV! Make sure you check out the schedule so you don’t miss anything!. Don’t forget to comment or Tweet @tvismypacifier to let us know what YOU are planning to watch!. Jump with me to view this week’s schedule. Sunday. Sunday features 5 series...
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
whio.com

Photos: Peter Scolari through the years

Peter Scolari through the years 1980: (L-R) Georgia Engel, Merwin Goldsmith, Marcia Lewis, Peter Scolari, Adrian Zmed, Francine Tacker, Annie Potts, Lorna Patterson promotional photo for the ABC tv series 'Goodtime Girls'. (Photo by Denis Plehn /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/ABC)
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
Popculture

Addison Rae May Soon Eclipse Kim Kardashian in Complaints With Future 'SNL' Hosting Gig

Addison Rae may be following in the steps of Kim Kardashian. Kardashian recently made her Saturday Night Live debut. During her opening monologue, the SKIMS owner poked jabs at her affinity of wealthy men and her estranged husband Kanye. She also referenced the OJ Simpson scandal, her skits included her in a spoof of The Bachelorette and holding court as her older sister Kourtney featuring younger sister Khloe in a legal dispute where she roasts her family. Now, Rae is reportedly in talks to do the show.
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
Outsider.com

'NCIS: Los Angeles': Eric Christian Olsen's Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
CBS Boston

Veteran Sportscaster Bob Neumeier Dies

BOSTON (CBS) – Veteran Boston sportscaster and talk show host Bob Neumeier died on Saturday, his family confirmed. Neumeier was a sports reporter and anchor at WBZ-TV for 20 years. Bob Lobel with Bobby Orr, Ted Williams, Larry Bird and Bob Neumeier (Photo credit: Joe Giza-WBZ-TV) Known as “Neumy,” he was a Syracuse graduate who had previously covered horse racing for NBC Sports and was also a sports talk radio host on WEEI. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston and New England Chapter honored Neumeier with its Silver Circle Award in 2017. Neumeier had recent health troubles and was hospitalized in 2014 after suffering a stroke. WBZ-TV sports anchor Dan Roche said he “loved everything” about Neumeier. “He was an ‘old school’ reporter who knew how to tell a story as well as any reporter I’ve ever met. He was great at television, because he would use the best video he had and match it with amazing writing. He was the best TV writer I’ve ever known. So good,” Roche said. “I also loved that he didn’t care what people thought about him. Just lived his life, doing what he wanted to do.”
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Says Goodbye to Cast Staple After Scary Incident With Citizen

Blue Bloods said goodbye to a relatively recent addition to the cast in this week's Halloween-themed new episode, "True Blue." After having one too many negative interactions with New York City citizens, Officer Eddie Janko's partner said goodbye to the New York Police Department. It was not an easy decision, but being spat at in the face was the final straw for her.
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CBS LA

Actor Peter Scolari, Known For 'Bosom Buddies,' 'Girls,' Dies At 66

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom “Bosom Buddies” and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in “Newhart,” died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. Peter Scolari attends the 44th International Emmy Awards on November 21, 2016, in New York City. (Getty Images) His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an Emmy for his work on “Girls,” portraying the father of series star Lena Dunham’s character. He was nominated three times for a supporting-actor Emmy for his work in “Newhart.” The New York native most recently...
LOS ANGELES, CA

