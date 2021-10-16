CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Marijuana Social Equity Fair Seeks To Level The Playing Field For Communities Of Color

By Michael Abeyta
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Since the legalization of marijuana in Colorado in 2012, the cannabis industry has become a very profitable endeavor for everyone involved. Getting a share of those profits isn’t easy though.

Shanda Lacompt knows how hard it is. She just started her delivery service Canna Couriers.

“It’s a lot to get into the cannabis industry,” she says. “The fees, the applications, there’s a lot to it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXwFf_0cTXoB3S00

(credit: CBS)

Like many women and persons of color, there were a lot of financial and bureaucratic barriers preventing her from starting her business. Fortunately, she had help from the City of Denver’s Marijuana Social Equity program.

It’s a program designed to help women and persons of color, who were disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, overcome barriers to entry that might prevent them from starting their own cannabis business. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says when women and persons of color succeed, so does Denver.

“We’ve got to turn our face to women and minority businesses and create opportunities that will give them opportunities to get into the market,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZL7N_0cTXoB3S00

(credit: CBS)

Saturday the City hosted a resource fair to answer questions budding entrepreneurs had, and hopefully inspire people to get involved in the cannabis industry.

“It is very important as the industry continues to grow and spread across the country we find a way to level the playing field,” says Hancock.

Jarell Wall owns Gentleman Quinns, a cannabis company in Denver. He agrees that the industry needs more persons of color and women, but he also thinks that the marijuana industry writ large needs to step up to support these new businesses the City is helping to create.

“It really is the will of the industry itself to make sure we are all coming together,” Wall says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSvvN_0cTXoB3S00

(credit: CBS)

That’s something Shanda knows from experience. She says to succeed, she needs established partners in the industry. So far, many dispensaries aren’t offering delivery and thus aren’t in need of Shanda’s services. She hopes soon the dispensaries will help her make her cannabis dreams come true.

“We need to get dispensaries to jump on board,” she says.

If you want to learn more about the City of Denver’s Marijuana Social Equity program you can visit their website.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

A Look At Saint Francis Warren Residences, One Of Denver’s Taxpayer-Funded Spots To Help People Transition Off The Streets

DENVER (CBS4) – From the outside the Saint Francis Warren Residences still look like the historic church that has sat on the corner of 14th and Gilpin Street for decades. Inside, the sanctuary has been converted into a community kitchen with dorm-style rooms offering 48 transitional housing units for folks experiencing homelessness. (credit: CBS) “What we’re really trying to do is bring a safe space to people. A church in and of itself can be a sacred space,” said Katie Symons, a supportive housing consultant that has worked on the Warren Residences project for 4 years. “48 units are not going to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

As Vaccine Rates Remain Low For Communities Of Color, Door-To-Door Campaigns Help Build Trust In Doctors’ Advice

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado state data shows that about 72% of Coloradans are fully vaccinated so far, however, the vaccination rates in some communities are lagging far behind. The state’s data shows that communities of color are still not getting vaccinated at a high rate, but the big question is why? While the state’s white population has a vaccination rate of 68%, only about 11.75% of Latinos are vaccinated, and it’s even lower in the Black and Asian communities. Dr. Pamela Valenza at the Tepeyac Community Health Center said it comes down to many things, like misinformation. But it’s not just...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Vitalant Calls On Coloradans To Donate Blood: ‘It’s Serious’

DENVER (CBS4) – As Colorado’s blood supply hits a critical low, Vitalant is calling on all eligible donors to roll up their sleeves. The group recently kicked off its annual Driver for Life 24 blood drive. (credit: CBS) They say one of the reasons for the increase in demand is people now getting their hospital procedures and surgeries done after they put them off during the pandemic. The organization says they are especially low in type O blood. “It’s serious. Patients are facing a critical blood and platelet shortage,” Vitalant stated on social media. It's serious. Patients are facing a critical blood & platelet...
COLORADO STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Marijuana prices show signs of leveling out

Since Massachusetts allowed the first legal marijuana sales in November 2018, prices for legal cannabis have remained high. High prices are one factor cannabis consumers have cited in explaining why they continued to buy illegally, from friends or dealers. But data from the state Cannabis Control Commission suggest that as...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
tucson.com

Rules for Arizona's social equity marijuana program finalized

Rules for what could be the last marijuana dispensary licenses issued by Arizona have been finalized by the state’s health department. The the final draft report by the Arizona Department of Health Services’ “social equity ownership program” was issued Thursday. In general, the program is intended to “promote the ownership and operation of marijuana establishments … by individuals from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws,” according to the department’s website.
ARIZONA STATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach expands cannabis social equity program

The Long Beach City Council this week voted to allow more cannabis dispensaries and delivery-only marijuana businesses, but asked staff to figure out how to pay for the expanded program without raising taxes. “It could potentially cripple the businesses we’re trying to lift up,” Councilman Al Austin said about the...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS Denver

National Voting Rights Leaders Converge On Denver for First-Of-Its-Kind Event To Combat Voter Suppression

DENVER (CBS4) – Mayors and lawmakers from around the country converged on Denver to take a stand against a wave of new laws that make it harder to vote. This year alone, 19 states passed restrictive voting laws. (credit: CBS) Mayor Michael Hancock hosted the event that he called a National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights. He says many people — especially in states like Colorado where it’s easy to vote — don’t realize what’s going on in states like Texas and Georgia where new laws make it harder to vote. “We got to this moment where I could exercise the right to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Toy Maker In Colorado Describes Supply Chain Issues As ‘Just Crazy’

DENVER (CBS4) – A pileup of issues are hitting most companies as their supply chain problems continue to build. Many Colorado companies are facing problems getting their products into the state without big delays, while paying exorbitant costs to get their goods. (credit: CBS) “We haven’t shipped any containers, really, in the last 30 days from China. It’s just crazy,” said Ed O’Brien, the president of B4Adventure. “We have product that has probably been manufactured sitting in a factory for three months. It hasn’t shipped yet and we can’t find a container to put it on.” The delays in getting products from the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Marijuana Social Equity#Gentleman Quinns
9NEWS

DIA to hire hundreds at Empower Field job fair

DENVER — Hundreds of jobs at Denver International Airport (DIA) could be filled this weekend at a job fair in downtown Denver. More than 160 concession operators have joined with DIA for a job fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Ranking Worse In COVID Cases As Dozens Of Other States Decline

DENVER (CBS4) – Most of the country is seeing a drop in cases of COVID-19, but Colorado continues to be in a surge. An expected plateau two weeks ago has been exceeded. It’s attracting attention around the country. The New York Times tabulation of COVID cases shows 37 states declining. Colorado is ranked 7th worst in the increase in cases over the past two weeks. (credit: CBS) “The predictability of this virus is that it’s completely unpredictable,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention at UCHealth Hospital. She believes the rates in many other states peaked earlier. “The states that...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘So Much More Than Just Pollution’: Air Monitoring Project Around Suncor Plant Meant To Empower Community

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – After years of community concern over air pollution, several new air monitoring efforts are in the works around the Suncor Energy oil refinery in Commerce City. One those programs is run by the company, and another by a Latina-led nonprofit. For 21 years, Margot Gonzales has proudly called Commerce City home. It’s where she’s grown her family, built a career and wants to stay. “I’ve really liked Commerce City because it feels like a very safe and very quiet place,” Gonzales said through a translator. (credit: CBS) But the quiet hum of the air cleaner in her home exemplifies...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Southwest Philadelphia Block Renamed After Rev. Paul ‘Earthquake’ Moore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Late community activist Reverend Paul Moore, known by his nickname “Earthquake,” is now a permanent fixture of Southwest Philadelphia. On Saturday, 70th and Woodward Streets were officially renamed after Moore. The honor comes after his lifelong dedication to the community. About a 100 people showed up to the ceremony, including his wife and daughter. Rev. Moore died earlier this year at age 62.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

‘Doing Nothing Is Not An Option’: New Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington Vows To Fix Long Lines

DENVER (CBS) – Long security lines and parking shortages are still plaguing Denver International Airport. Now, the new boss says it is time to get things fixed. (credit: CBS) The new CEO Phil Washington isn’t blind to that fact that it takes a long time to catch a flight out of DIA. He says it is the third busiest airport in the world and the fastest recovering airport. He doesn’t expect it to slow down. He says, “I’m not sure where all these folks are coming from.” The airport was designed to service 50 million people but is forecast to serve 72.8 million...
DENVER, CO
journalistpr.com

A Fourth Stimulus Check: The Push Behind This Upgradation!

The IRS has sent in excess of 170 million installments in the third round of boost checks and multiple million Americans had gotten the $1,400 checks in July. A few officials are pushing for a fourth round of the upgrade check that would send repeating installments to the residents till the finish of this pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Semitrailer Driving Schools Noticing Lack Of Experience

DENVER (CBS4) – Another October snowstorm is lined up to hit Colorado this weekend and it’s likely to make roads more dangerous. Snow added to steep hills would likely make things tough for drivers, especially semitruck drivers trying to navigate the high country. “Of course you factor in the weather. If you’re not experienced and you don’t know what you’re doing then you set yourself up for failure,” said Harold Trent, school director at United States Truck Driving School in Wheat Ridge. “Winter conditions, you’re not going to come off of that mountain, 30, 35 miles an hour.” There’s another aspect of...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Early Look At Weather This Halloween Shows A Weak Storm Could Be Near Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – An active jet stream pattern developed over the last week with several storms hitting the Pacific Northwest, then moving inland and weakening as they across the nation. All indications point to this pattern remaining in place for the next several days, with the next storm expected to hit Colorado on Tuesday. RELATED: Remains Of West Coast Bomb Cyclone Will Bring Stormy Weather To Colorado On Tuesday Beyond Tuesday, we could see another weather system arrive around Halloween. Right now computer forecast models show it will be weak, with more wind than anything else. It will also bring some...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘This Is A Wakeup Call’: Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS)– On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis announced ICU hospital beds are running low across Colorado. “Earlier this week we jumped to over 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID,” he said at his weekly COVID19 briefing. “This is a very stark reminder for anybody who thought the pandemic was over. That they could slip by without getting vaccinated, this is a wakeup call.” Currently there are just over 100 ICU beds available in the state. Scott Bookman, Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Incident Commander for COVID-19, says overwhelmed hospitals will affect everyone who needs medical care. “Surgeries are being canceled....
COLORADO STATE
douglas.co.us

I-25 Gap project delivers one of largest wildlife mitigation systems in North America

Bears, elk and small game animals make a star appearance using Colorado’s newest wildlife underpasses, some of the largest in North America. The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced substantial completion of the underpasses along a rural stretch of Interstate 25 between Colorado’s two largest cities, Denver and Colorado Springs. The wildlife mitigation system is part of a transportation improvement project, known as the I-25 South Gap project, that will greatly improve safety and travel on 18 miles of I-25 south of the Denver metropolitan region. On average, over 87,000 motorists drive this route daily.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy