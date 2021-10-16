Quick Hits: The Values Edition

"The bye week comes at a good time. Physically, we're beat up. I think emotionally spent. I gave them Sunday and Monday off, so this afternoon will be the first time I've seen them. It's a frustrated group talking on the phone and text. I think everyone in this building is frustrated. Nobody likes losing, that's obvious. I know our fans are frustrated. This is the way I always think about it right or wrong and it's that we are in the entertainment business and when the product is not good, people have an opportunity to complain and I don't blame them. You repair what you can fix, I think that's a big piece of it. Then you have to readjust. What is the plan moving forward? Reflect, repair, readjust. We've got a lot of football left. We got half a season. Everything is doom and gloom right now but I don't think you can approach it like that. From where I'm sitting and when I sit in front of the team here at 2:45 this afternoon, I'm not going to be miserable. Right now, it's the time to lead. It's easy to lead when things are going well. It's hard to lead when things are going poorly. Right now is when we need leadership."

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO