NHL

Quick Hits: The Values Edition

By Winging It In Motown
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article…to do was get his attention to fight him. But personally we’d like to be in a position where it’s just...

The Morning After Detroit: Milan Lucic’s Punch Out!

NHL Standings - Recap. -Grit: Darryl Sutter likes big boys and he likes them mean and he’s gotten that out of Milan Lucic so far this season. Looch has two fighting majors on the season and leads the Flames in PIM with 14 minutes in the sin bin. He’s half way to his season TOTAL of fights in 2021 where he dropped the gloves four times. It’s only three games into the season. Buckle up.
NHL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Michael Jordan News

How much would you pay for a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes?. For one person, that answer is north of $1 million. Yes, a pair of very old game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes have sold for more than $1 million. Darren Rovell shared on Sunday that a pair...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Walker Buehler shares message after Dodgers get eliminated

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end on Saturday night with a loss in Game 6 of the NLCS, but Walker Buehler is not hanging his head over it. Buehler shared a positive message on Twitter after the Dodgers’ 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander said the team “did what we could.”
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jared Goff News

One of the most-intriguing games of this Sunday NFL slate is the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Detroit Lions. While the matchup isn’t the sexiest on paper, it pits former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Goff era ended abruptly in Los Angeles, with...
NFL
hillsdalecollegian.com

Quick Hits: Michael Clark

Michael Clark is an associate professor of economics at Hillsdale College. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Walt Disney World, mostly because I talk about Disney a lot in my classes and I use them as an example for things. So if I said anything other than Disney there would be revolt against me as a professor.
HILLSDALE, MI
NHL
Hockey
Sports
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins Take More Hits

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had an amazing start to the 2021-2022 NHL season. Despite not having top centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the lineup, they’ve been able to adapt. So far, they’ve put up an impressive 2-0-2 record. However, with some new developments on the team, things may not look so bright for the time being.
NHL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Scary Scene At Barclays Center

A pretty scary scene developed outside the home of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. Brooklyn is hosting Charlotte in its first home game of the 2021-22 regular season. The Nets, of course, are without star point guard Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated. New York City prohibits unvaccinated players from playing in home games and the Nets decided to rule Irving out for away games, too.
NBA
chatsports.com

SCB Steelers Quick Hitters: The “It’s Miller Time” Edition

Good Wednesday to you Steelers fans. Yesterday the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former second round pick Anthony Miller. Miller was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He appeared in 47 games over three seasons with Chicago where he had 134 receptions and 11 touchdowns. Last season in Houston he had five receptions in two games. His signing to the Practice Squad is in response to the season ending injury suffered by JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday. Keep in mind however that both Chase Claypool and James Washington are dealing with hamstring and groin problems respectively.
NFL
chicagobears

Quick Hits: Browns loss was wake-up call for Bears

They didn't know it at the time, but a poor performance in a Week 3 loss to the Browns seems to have served as a watershed moment for members of the Bears offense. Since limping out of Cleveland following a 26-6 defeat, the Bears have rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns on 76 carries in back-to-back wins over the Lions and Raiders.
NFL
MountaineerMaven

Quick Hits: Transfer Portal/Recruiting Plan, Young QB Impressing + More

"The bye week comes at a good time. Physically, we're beat up. I think emotionally spent. I gave them Sunday and Monday off, so this afternoon will be the first time I've seen them. It's a frustrated group talking on the phone and text. I think everyone in this building is frustrated. Nobody likes losing, that's obvious. I know our fans are frustrated. This is the way I always think about it right or wrong and it's that we are in the entertainment business and when the product is not good, people have an opportunity to complain and I don't blame them. You repair what you can fix, I think that's a big piece of it. Then you have to readjust. What is the plan moving forward? Reflect, repair, readjust. We've got a lot of football left. We got half a season. Everything is doom and gloom right now but I don't think you can approach it like that. From where I'm sitting and when I sit in front of the team here at 2:45 this afternoon, I'm not going to be miserable. Right now, it's the time to lead. It's easy to lead when things are going well. It's hard to lead when things are going poorly. Right now is when we need leadership."
NFL
chicagobears

Quick Hits: Bears creating identity with run game

The Bears' success running the ball the past two weeks has been a group effort that extends even beyond their offensive linemen. Receivers, tight ends and running backs also have been instrumental in throwing blocks that have enabled the Bears to rush for 188 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries in a win over the Lions Oct. 3 and 143 yards and one TD on 37 attempts in last Sunday's victory over the Raiders.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers opt to not name a captain after saying they would for months

The New York Rangers have decided that the time isn’t right to name a captain. Instead, the announced today that they will be going with six alternate captains. Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome and Barclay Goodrow are their six alternates. Three will wear the A at home, and three others will wear it on the road. The two newest alternates (Strome and Goodrow) are not likely in the mix for the next captain.
NHL
cycloneshockey.com

Quick Hits: Cyclones Win Exhibition Affair Over Indy, 4-1

Quick Hits: Cyclones Win Exhibition Affair Over Indy, 4-1 Cincinnati,OH- Four goals and 55 penalty minutes tallied by the Cyclones gave the fans plentiful opportunities to cheer on their team en route to a 4-1 preseason win over the Indy Fuel. Gino Esteves struck with the game-winning-goal in the second period, while Mat Robson performed excellent in net, stopping 33 shots.
NHL

