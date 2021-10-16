CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

75 Years Ago Tonight

By Abel to Yzerman
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordie Howe made his NHL debut for #LGRW 75 years ago this Oct. 16, 1946, scoring in 3-3 @DetroitRedWings tie...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordie Howe
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroitredwings#Korner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Kotkaniemi scores in Montreal return, Hurricanes win 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first goal for Carolina in his return to Montreal, helping the Hurricanes beat the winless Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night. The 21-year-old Kotkaniemi left the Canadiens for the Hurricanes over the summer after signing a $6.1 million offer sheet. The Finn was booed every time he touched the […]
NHL
wiartonecho.com

Henault's hat-trick helps Spits cap off 7-4 win in Windsor

There were a lot of homecoming storylines to follow Thursday night in Windsor, but overage defender Louka Henault outshined them all. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. In his first home game back with the Spitfires since returning from a pro tryout in...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy