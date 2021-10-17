Police Investigate Double Shooting In NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a double shooting in Northwest Miami.

Police said two people were shot in the area of the 2100 block of NW 73rd Street by an unknown shooter who fled on foot.

Authorities said both victims are alive, but did not release the condition of the victims.

Neighbors say multiple shots were fired.

The grandmother of one of the victims says he was sitting in the porch with his dog talking to his kids and that’s when a white car came by and shot him.

His grandmother says he was hit on the neck and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The 22-year-old lives in the home with his mother and brothers.

“I am out of retirement. They want to be thugs. I am one of the original thugs. So, I am coming out of retirement. That is what is going through my head right now. I just pray my grandson be OK.”

The condition of the victims is unknown.