CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Vegas' Pacioretty week-to-week with fractured foot

By Josh Wegman
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegas Golden Knights sniper Max Pacioretty is out week-to-week, head coach Pete DeBoer announced Saturday. DeBoer revealed that Pacioretty suffered a fractured foot while blocking a shot in Thursday's contest against the...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Grizzlies' Brooks to have fractured hand re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks will have his left hand fracture re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, the team announced Tuesday. Brooks initially suffered a hand injury during a summer workout. His latest recovery timeline was set "in the best interest of the long-term healing of the fracture," according to the Grizzlies.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Roy
Person
Brett Howden
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Max Pacioretty
Yardbarker

New York Rangers opt to not name a captain after saying they would for months

The New York Rangers have decided that the time isn’t right to name a captain. Instead, the announced today that they will be going with six alternate captains. Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome and Barclay Goodrow are their six alternates. Three will wear the A at home, and three others will wear it on the road. The two newest alternates (Strome and Goodrow) are not likely in the mix for the next captain.
NHL
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson out indefinitely with foot fracture as Pelicans prepare for opener

For the second time in three years, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will not be available on opening night. Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Thursday there is “no fixed timeline” on Williamson’s return and that he will receive another series of medical tests in 2 to 2½ weeks, which will help determine when he can play in a game again.
NBA
theScore

Watch: AD, Howard scuffle on Lakers' bench

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard had to be separated by Los Angeles Lakers teammates following a timeout during the second quarter of Friday's visit from the Phoenix Suns. Cue the jokes relating to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. Davis was selected, while Howard didn't make the cut. Making matters worse,...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Golden Knights#Sniper#The Los Angeles Kings#Athletic#Will Carrier#Vegasborn
ESPN

Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi will miss 2 to 4 weeks with rib fracture

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi will miss two to four weeks with a rib fracture, the team said Monday. The 26-year-old center was injured in the Blue Jackets' 2-1 win over Seattle on Saturday. Domi was playing well after recovering from shoulder surgery on June 4.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Max Domi Out 2-4 Weeks With Rib Fracture

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without Max Domi for the next few weeks after placing him on injured reserve today with a fractured rib. The injury, which Domi suffered in Saturday’s game against the Seattle Kraken, is expected to keep him out between two and four weeks. Domi was...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game Haus

Vegas Golden Knights Weekly Update: Week One

With the first week of the NHL regular season coming to a close, the Vegas Golden Knights split their only two games. With a close win against the Seattle Kraken, and a pummeling by the LA Kings. Though there have been glimpses of positives for the team, there are several negatives that need to be addressed. As an injury crisis plagues them, Vegas must deal with their on-ice problems as well.
NHL
chatsports.com

Spartans in Vegas for just one week this time

Radio: KTRB (860 AM, San Francisco) & Sirius XM Radio Channel 382. Head-to-head: Since 1981, San Jose State (3-4, 1-2 MW) is 18-6-1 over the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (0-6, 0-2 MW). In 2020’s championship run, the Spartans spent a few seasons worth of games in Las Vegas last season due to COVID restrictions in San Jose.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
Reuters

Connor McDavid’s hat trick powers Oilers past Flames

EditorsNote: 10th graf, last sentence changes for correction. Connor McDavid notched a hat trick, and Jesse Puljujarvi collected a goal and two assists to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Derek Ryan also scored in the win and goaltender Mike Smith...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson out at least 10 weeks with fractured fibula

One of the Toronto Maple Leafs' top young prospects may be on the shelf for the remainder of 2021 after going down with a brutal injury on Sunday. According to a report from The Athletic, Nick Robertson — who currently suits up for the Leafs' AHL-affiliate Toronto Marlies — suffered a "non-displaced fracture of his right fibula" during the Marlies' game against the Manitoba Moose on Sunday. The injury won't require surgery, but he'll be out for a minimum of 10 weeks, according to the Marlies.
NHL
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders cap tumultuous week with emotional win at Denver Broncos

DENVER -- An emotional win Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders ended a painful week for the team. The Raiders won 34-24 at the Denver Broncos in their first game since Jon Gruden resigned as coach in the aftermath of his email scandal, and their first game with Rich Bisaccia as interim coach.
NFL
theScore

Keefe downplays Ritchie criticism: Matthews, Marner as much to blame

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't want to scapegoat Nick Ritchie after benching him during a 5-3 defeat to the San Jose Sharks on Friday. After the loss, Keefe faced numerous questions about not playing Ritchie for a prolonged stretch, but the bench boss emphasized his top forward unit of Ritchie, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner struggled as a whole.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy