Tre Williams

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

Really looked good last night. He's a really big guy and he's not slow either.We're in really good shape at the DT position. I'm really looking forward to seeing our defense at full strength. Also looking forward to Mr. Capehart getting healthy and into the rotation. He'll definitely help clog up...

www.tigernet.com

Bengals.com

Bengals Acquire CB Tre Flowers On Waivers

The Bengals today acquired CB Tre Flowers on waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. Flowers (6-3, 203), a fourth-year player out of Oklahoma State University, originally was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018. He played in 47 career games (40 starts) over four seasons in Seattle, and had 202 tackles, two sacks, three INTs, 16 PDs, five FFs and two FRs.
NFL
chatsports.com

Elite 2024 Shooting Guard Tre Johnson Focused on Big Picture

Like most high school basketball players, Tre Johnson had heard all of the stories about how competitive the Nike EYBL would be; how it’s hands down the most grueling of the three major summer shoe circuits and how many NBA All Stars it’s made over the years. Johnson was just...
NBA
#Dj#Big Cat#Pacific Beach#Dt#Tigers#Tigerpulse
chatsports.com

‘Toughness Is Not An Issue’ With Tre Norwood According To Teryl Austin

With a lot of moving parts in the secondary, it’s hard to monitor everybody’s role and playing time, and that can fluctuate from game to game. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive back Tre Norwood, for example, had a much bigger role early on in the season, but has seen more limited action over the course of the past month.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tre Brown makes a statement in debut

Tre Brown has arrived. If you want a reason to be excited after what we witnessed last night, just listen to the first year Seattle Seahawk and former Oklahoma Sooner diagnose his big third down stop of Ray-Ray McCloud in overtime. Tre Brown's third down OT stop in his own...
NFL
tigernet.com

Justin Ross

Justin Ross, Is great,But Clemson Quarterback Third and Four yard to go. The Quarterback seem to throw the Ball to him. Every time, what happen. To the other wideout received he doesn’t look for. anybody but Justin. Ross, I know we got other received on the team.
CLEMSON, SC
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

Stirring the DJ Transfer Portal Pot

Https://fansided.com/2021/10/23/clemson-football-dj-uiagalelei-transfer-rumors/amp/. https://fansided.com/2021/10/23/5-potential-transfer-destinations-dj-uiagalelei/amp/. I’m sure DJ is a hot commodity on the portal market!. Oct 24, 2021, 9:00 PM. Prob could just hand pick his destination right now. keith75®. Orange Blooded [3258]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3974. Joined: 9/14/14. Re: I’m sure DJ is a hot commodity on the portal market!. Oct...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Brandon Galloway

Did Brandon Galloway play anymore after that ridiculous drop that hit him in the hands after the first or second drive. Hate to rag on a kid, but he just can't play. He hates blocking and he can't catch. We have four other tight ends that are playing better football than him.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Hunter Renfrow somewhat early in the 3rd quarter...

He has 6 catches and has been targeted 7 times. The Raiders lead the Eagles 24-7. Re: Hunter Renfrow somewhat early in the 3rd quarter... Re: Hunter Renfrow somewhat early in the 3rd quarter... We desperately need a Renfrow. Not a highly touted 4 or 5 star, just a small...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Louisville game time

Tomorrow is usually the time unless it’s a hold but with our record nobody cares so tomorrow by 1pm you should know.
LOUISVILLE, KY
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson D-lineman out for the season with injury

Clemson senior defensive end Justin Foster has had his season cut short due to injury. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said on Sunday that Foster is out for the season now. Foster had retired from football after struggles with recuperating from long-haul Covid, but feeling better earlier this year, h Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Some observations

About this 2021 Tiger team (and I have been watching the Tigers since the 1940s. Grew up in Clemson). It is not a lack of talent or desire holding back the offense, but looks to me like a lack of confidence. This leads to hesitation and indecision. Holding the ball, staring down receivers, missed throws, etc. With the WRs it affects the routes, when and where to cut and be ready for the ball. What we see is defenders all over the receivers, and when they are open, it’s alligator arms waiting for the hit. Same for the running back and blocking, where and how to attack. To be effective, these moves have to happen automatically, by muscle memory, and not by thinking through each play. Think about your golf swing. No confidence in the club chosen for the shot, just swing a faster and harder. How did that work out? I’m no coach and don’t know how to fix it, but it seems that Boyd, DW4 and TL inspired a lot of confidence on the team around them. And that made a difference.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Write up says TE can't be here if Arch M goes to Clemson...

Maybe fired is too strong but could see TE parting ways to take another job. See link:. https://www.google.com/amp/s/fansided.com/2021/10/23/arch-manning-clemson-football-rumors-fire-tony-elliott/amp/. If the Clemson football team hopes to land Arch Manning's 2023 commitment, the Tigers have no choice but to move on from offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Judge Keller®. Hall of Famer [23468]
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Is anyone teaching DJ not to stare down 1 receiver.

Seems to me this could have been a correctable problem by the 3rd game. Is this not a priority for coaching staff. Just asking because I haven’t seen any improvement since day 1. CU Medallion [55770]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 107977. Joined: 11/30/98. Re: Is anyone teaching DJ not to stare...
NFL
tigernet.com

Why has TE never been the “Hot Name”

With all the accolades, and there are many, hasn’t he been an in demand Big Name, must have Coach? We have all this back and forth about him and his offense regressing over time and the answer could be this simple. He’s still here after 6 ACC titles in a row, 6 straight playoff appearances, and TWO National Championships in 6 years! All that and he’s still waiting and waiting. No one seems to be in any hurry to hire him as a HC or steal his play calling talents from Clemson.
NFL
tigernet.com

Arch Manning in the Valley next Saturday?

Hope we can show him what we have to offer! Go Tigers!!. We can offer him early playing time... as soon as this Saturday. We can offer him early playing time... as soon as this Saturday. Mascot [16]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 45. Joined: 8/17/99. Re: Arch Manning in the Valley...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

We are a offensive good coordinator and good QB away from playoff!

Cade klubnik comes in next year. If he’s as good as advertised and dabo hires a good offensive coach. Then Clemson Is back in the playoffs. The youth at wide receiver will develop I hope. The running backs Shipley pace and maffa are great talents. This year is only a hiccup if Dabo gets the right offensive mind to run it. And klubnik is as good as we think he is. It all lyes in Dabos hands really.
CLEMSON, SC

