Tre Williams

About this 2021 Tiger team (and I have been watching the Tigers since the 1940s. Grew up in Clemson). It is not a lack of talent or desire holding back the offense, but looks to me like a lack of confidence. This leads to hesitation and indecision. Holding the ball, staring down receivers, missed throws, etc. With the WRs it affects the routes, when and where to cut and be ready for the ball. What we see is defenders all over the receivers, and when they are open, it’s alligator arms waiting for the hit. Same for the running back and blocking, where and how to attack. To be effective, these moves have to happen automatically, by muscle memory, and not by thinking through each play. Think about your golf swing. No confidence in the club chosen for the shot, just swing a faster and harder. How did that work out? I’m no coach and don’t know how to fix it, but it seems that Boyd, DW4 and TL inspired a lot of confidence on the team around them. And that made a difference.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO