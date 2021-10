It's almost like when no one was looking, Michael Keaton crept on to Hollywood's A-list, and then never left. Except that we were looking. Keaton's films have, collectively, grossed billions at the box office. He's played Birdman and Batman and starred in "Spiderman." The irony is that Keaton's real power is portraying, the everyman. The salesman, the FBI-man, the put-upon newspaperman. An actor on a career-long crusade against typecasting, Keaton is willfully unpredictable in choosing his roles. But he is consistent in nailing them. And at age 70, he's still at it. Find Michael Keaton a character he finds appealing and, to borrow a phrase, it's showtime.

