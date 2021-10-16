Prep Football: Wyoming Seminary takes control to defeat Brunswick School

KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary’s homecoming football game Saturday afternoon didn’t start well, with heavy rain and an opponent showing the capability to move the ball.

Things cleared up thereafter.

The Blue Knights spotted Brunswick School an early touchdown and then dominated the Bruins for a 24-6 victory in a New England Prep School Athletic Council game.

Seminary improved to 3-2 overall. Brunswick fell to 3-2, ending the Connecticut school’s three-game winning streak.

The game started a little before the scheduled 2 p.m. kickoff amidst heavy rain and wind. Both ended quickly as Brunswick started with an 11-play drive that ate up nearly half of the first quarter clock.

The Bruins came up empty on that possession, but the third time they had the ball quarterback Danny Lauter connected with wideout Jason Agudelo for 42 yards, setting up a 3-yard TD run by Chris Gaine. The point-after was a disaster as the snap ended up in the hands of kicker Wells Faulstich, who thought of throwing but then tried to run. Instead, the Bruins ended up with a 6-0 lead at the 9:29 mark of the second quarter.

From there, Seminary dominated for the most part.

The Blue Knights scored on their ensuing possession, with quarterback Jadon Keefner launching a pass as he was hit to receiver Chief Montalvo for a 34-yard TD. Patsakorn Ruthirawut’s extra point gave Seminary the lead for good, 7-6 with 5:50 left until halftime.

Ruthirawut added a 45-yard field goal at 1:31 of the third quarter as the ball cleared the crossbar by a few yards. The fourth quarter was all Seminary as the Blue Knights tacked on two touchdowns.

Keffner threw his second TD pass of the afternoon with a defender draped on him, hitting Montalvo on an 11-yard slant with 8:02 left in the fourth quarter. Montalvo double-caught the ball between defenders.

Keffner did a strong job running the read-option on Seminary’s next possession, which was capped on a 3-yard run by Trey Gordon with 2:19 remaining. Brunswick’s comeback hopes — as remote as they were — ended with an interception by Seminary’s Matthew-Michael Assivero.

Despite the nasty weather forecast, the game was rain-free except for some showers in the third quarter. The skies opened up shortly after the conclusion.

Wyoming Seminary 24, Brunswick 6

Brunswick`0`6`0`0 — 6

Wyo. Seminary`0`7`3`14 — 24

Second quarter

BRUN — Chris Gaine 3 run (run failed), 9:29

WS — Chief Montalvo 34 pass from Jaden Keefner (Patsakorn Ruthirawut kick), 5:50

Third quarter

WS — Ruthirawut 45 FG, 1:31

Fourth quarter

WS — Montalvo 11 pass from Keefner (Ruthirawut kick), 8:20

WS — Trey Gordon 3 run (Ruthirawut kick), 2:19

Team statistics`BR`WS

First downs`9`17

Rushes-yards`30-115`36-131

Passing yards`97`113

Total yards`212`244

Passing`10-21-1`11-20-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-38`3-33

Fumbles-lost`2-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`6-57`6-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Brunswick, Tomas Delgado 1-2, Danny Lauter 9-45, Gaine 10-44, Kha’lil Eason 10-24. Seminary, Montalvo 2-0, Keefner 11-52, Nasir Robinson 7-7, Gordon 13-80.

PASSING — Brunswick, Lauter 10-21-1-97. Seminary, Keefner 11-20-0-113.

RECEIVING — Brunswick, Delgado 4-23, Jason Agudelo 4-52, Gaines 1-12, Nick Bruns 1-10. Seminary, Anton Beemelmanns 3-32, Jake Baker 1-8, Montalvo 6-44, Devin Hariston 1-29.

INTERCEPTIONS — Seminary, Matthew-Michael Assivero 1-21.

MISSED FGs — none.