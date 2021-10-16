“FIRST WORKS”

Fantasy symbols orient much of my internal landscape. I am truly the girl who speaks fluently in Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and His Dark Materials references. At about 15, I read The Ainulindalë, Tolkien’s creation story of Arda (Middle Earth during an imaginary period of prehistory), and was blown away by its visceral imagery. I was obsessed with all things Middle Earth throughout childhood, so naturally The Silmarillion (in which The Ainulindalë appears) was on heavy rotation. As an adult, I go back to these pages often for their endless, profound wells of inspiration. I even made sure that Margaret – the main character in my feature directorial debut, The Blazing World – has a copy in her room. The Ainulindalë is the foundation for all that follows in the mythology of Tolkien and is an operatic genesis of good and evil, imbalance and hope, and the triumph of the Creator’s ultimate will. Whenever I’m stuck creatively, I revisit Tolkien’s creation myth and am gently coaxed back into flow. The song of ancient Arda is reminiscent of the cosmic energies swirling around our home, Earth — and the great shadow is among us.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO