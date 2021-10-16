Grand Wagoneer Series III 4×4 is the future of adventure and fun

It's not fair, really. Within days of driving the new 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, we had occasion to sample the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. There simply was no comparison. The British luxury SUV couldn't hope to compete in terms of spaciousness, but neither was it the Jeep's match for features. Sure, the Rolls had a Shooting Star headliner, power-closing coach (rear-hinged) doors, a motorized picnic set, and umbrellas in the doors, but it lacked basic amenities like four-zone automatic climate control, Active Driving Assist, Apple CarPlay, and rear-seat entertainment, not to mention a 23-speaker McIntosh Reference Audio System (the Rolls' Bespoke Audio setup makes do with 16 speakers). And don't get us going on USB plugs (Jeep: 22, Rolls: 3).
