Grand Wagoneer Series III 4×4 is the future of adventure and fun

By Grant Miller, Publisher
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Grand Wagoner Series III 4×4 is one of the most luxurious SUVs you will ever drive. It starts at $103,995 and comes with a 6.4 liter V8 engine, which is powerful and gives you the feeling it will take you wherever you want to go. It delivers 470 horsepower...

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer set the standard for US-built luxury SUVs until it was discontinued in the early 1990s. Big, boxy with a rumbling V8 and faux wood paneling, it defined a generation. And then, with petrol prices and safety standards rising, it slipped away and died. Plans for its resurrection and reinvention swirled for years, then decades, as Chrysler went through a couple of abusive relationships and almost disappeared during the 2008 recession.
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer First Test: One Massively Impressive Social Climber

It's not fair, really. Within days of driving the new 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, we had occasion to sample the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. There simply was no comparison. The British luxury SUV couldn't hope to compete in terms of spaciousness, but neither was it the Jeep's match for features. Sure, the Rolls had a Shooting Star headliner, power-closing coach (rear-hinged) doors, a motorized picnic set, and umbrellas in the doors, but it lacked basic amenities like four-zone automatic climate control, Active Driving Assist, Apple CarPlay, and rear-seat entertainment, not to mention a 23-speaker McIntosh Reference Audio System (the Rolls' Bespoke Audio setup makes do with 16 speakers). And don't get us going on USB plugs (Jeep: 22, Rolls: 3).
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Pros and Cons Review: A Match for Cadillac and Lincoln?

If neither the Lincoln Navigator Black Label nor the Cadillac Escalade Platinum quite scratch your jumbo luxo-ute itch, then the new Grand Wagoneer from Jeep (on modified Ram underpinnings) is almost sure to please. It somehow manages to deliver quintessential American luxury in a fresh and authentic way. Inside, the...
What we're driving: The $110,000 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Carmakers keep testing the limit of what people will pay for an automobile packed with luxury, high-tech features. Consider the $110,000 Jeep Grand Wagoneer I drove recently. This is the largest, fanciest Jeep ever, with a spectacular interior bathed in dark walnut and supple leather that's outfitted with every tech gizmo you could want.
Watch Two Tuned Performance Wagons Go For The Kill In Epic Series Of Races

There are some performance wagons in the market today, like the Audi RS6 Avant, the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate, and even the upcoming BMW M3 Touring. But, scout deeper and you’ll find loads of aftermarket performance wagons. Jamie from ‘Officially Gassed – OG’ found two hot ones and decided to pit them against each other. These are the Subaru WRX STI Wagon, which has been here before, and the Volkswagen Golf R Estate. They both make around 500 horses each and come with a ton of mods. Which wagon are you rooting for?
Mercedes-Benz EQV review: an electric seven-seater with a decent range – but an eye-watering price

This review is coming to you from within the electric car that is its subject. I’m sitting here as the Mercedes-Benz EQV’s battery is being topped up at a rapid charger, comfortably ensconced in a leathery armchair, warm air flowing from the vents and my laptop perched on the fold-out table in front of me. There are biscuits, and hot coffee in a Thermos mug. It’s all very civilised.
Young couple transform ramshackle 1985 caravan that was left to rot in a yard for 20 years into a stunning family home on wheels with supplies from Bunnings - here is how they did it

A young couple has transformed a rain-damaged, ant-infested rundown 1985 caravan into a gorgeous modern home on wheels. Kaylah Shannon Pontin, 26, and husband Dylan Patrick, 29, bought the Ever New Pop Top caravan from her dad's neighbour after it had been left idle in the front yard for more than 20 years.
