Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, but the Browns have already had enough scares for a year. The bad news rolled into the team's Berea headquarters on Monday following Cleveland's 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, starting with a bleak timeline for running back Kareem Hunt. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Hunt is "likely" headed to injured reserve with a calf injury that will force him to miss more than the minimum three weeks as required by IR rules.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO