In 2019, I hit a home run when I wrote a scouting report on quarterback (QB) Cam Newton. Newton is done. He should have stuck to his convictions and not gotten vaccinated, because that is not why he is not in the NFL any longer. Newton is not in the league because he is no longer good enough to start, and he is too much of a distraction to be anything else.

6 DAYS AGO