One thing I’d never want to do is take away one of the most fun elements of sports and that is overreacting to things in the moment. And last night while Auston Matthews was buzzing in his return it certainly was noticeable that Nick Ritchie didn’t really seem to have an idea of how to play with a center like Matthews. I think a big part of that was because last night was the first night that Nick Ritchie had the opportunity to play with Matthews. Or really even Tavares for that matter. It’s going to take some time, and putting it together in four games might be a little much.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO