There are so many different opinions on what the best way to consume marijuana is and as a result, it can be challenging for the average person to know what they should do. Some people believe that smoking marijuana is the way to go, while others believe that edibles are a better option. It seems with so many opinions that there is no right answer, but if you’re having a hard time choosing a product or device that will suit your needs, it is best to ask for help in a cannabis store where experts will answer all of your questions. For example, The Joint, a chain of cannabis shops in Canada, has knowledgeable staff who will work closely with you to find the best product for your situation and answer any questions you may have about cannabis use. There are two The Joint Saskatoon locations and many more across the country that offer both medical and recreational products.

