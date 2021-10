BOULDER, Colo. (CBS) – Homes once stood on a mountainside in Boulder County, that is until last year’s CalWood Fire. And with the weather the way it’s been — dry and warm — a veteran volunteer group called Team Rubicon decided to come out this weekend to make sure something like this never happens again. (credit: CBS) “We’re taking down a lot of different trees and then leaving them in place to help with erosion,” says Johnathan Pevarnek the Incident Commander for Operation Cutting Loose. This handful of volunteers had their hands full Saturday and Sunday. In this mission dubbed “Operation Cutting Loose”...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO