Long ago a Man named Jesus was walking along the Sea of Galilee when he caught sight of two men named Simon Peter and Andrew. They had just cast their net into the water, for they were fishermen. Jesus called out to them, "Come follow me, and I will make you fishers of men!" Jesus did not say to them, "Drop that net and do what I say or I'll seize your possessions and have you punished!" Those men followed Jesus of their own free will because he was a Man of kindness, compassion, and leadership.

MERRILL, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO