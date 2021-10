On Matchday 8 when Manchester United travelled to King Power Stadium to lock horns against Leicester City, it was always going to be a tough match on the cards. Justifying the same, it was the Foxes who stamped their authority in the last 10 minutes to kills the game off against the Red Devils after Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka sealed the game with their respective goals in the dying moments of the game. However the fans at the Kings Power Stadium, did not just comfortably, yet taunted Manchester United socially as well.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO