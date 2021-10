HICKORY, NC (October 17, 2021) — The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club announced annual woodworking contest winners as determined by club member votes. In the advanced group, Bruce Swanson won first place with an end-table; Val Minch was second with a coffee table; and S. W. Williford was third with a rocking horse. In the novice/intermediate group, Michael Dodgin was first with a router-bit holder; and Norman Hilmer was second with a wheel barrow of flowers.

HICKORY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO