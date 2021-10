OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg made 46 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 season-opening win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. "He works. Every day he's in shape," Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. "So, when you train that hard, when you've got humidity and it's hot, and the fans are back, in the third period you don't fatigue. He just looked confident tonight. The goals they got are Grade A."

