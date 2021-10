Three full offseasons have elapsed since the Cubs signed Yu Darvish to a six-year contract, and the only multiyear arrangement they’ve signed with a free agent in the offseasons since was a two-year, $5M deal to utilityman Daniel Descalso. Even including the in-season three-year contract Craig Kimbrel signed in 2019, the Cubs’ total free-agent expenditures over the past three years comes to just under $82M — about 65 percent of the total figure they gave to Darvish alone. Suffice it to say, they haven’t been especially active — at least not by the standards of a former $200M-payroll club that plays in one of the game’s largest markets.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO