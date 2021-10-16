CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syrian shelling of rebel-held areas close to Turkey kills 4

Derrick
 8 days ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian government shelling of a rebel-held town near the border with...

www.thederrick.com

Derrick

Car bomb in market of opposition-held Syrian town kills 4

BEIRUT (AP) — A car bomb exploded in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters Monday, killing at least four people, rescue workers and a war monitor said. Turkey's president, meanwhile, said his country was losing patience with attacks from Syria targeting Turkey.
MIDDLE EAST
IBTimes

Attacks Kill 27 In Syria Capital, Rebel Stronghold

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling shortly after of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday, in the deadliest flare-up in months. Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing 14...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Turkey: Russia, US failed to restrain Syrian Kurdish militia

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s foreign minister Wednesday accused Russia and the United States of failing to keep to their promise to restrain Syrian Kurdish militia from attacking Turkey. He said Ankara is forced to act to eliminate the threat as a result. Mevlut Cavusoglu’s comments come days after President Recep...
WORLD
#Turkey#Shelling#Syrian Opposition#Stronghold#The Last Rebel#Ap
Washington Examiner

Biden faces test as Turkey prepares new attack on Syrian Kurds

In January 2018, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch. It was designed to capture and ethnically cleanse the Afrin District of northern Syria. In October 2019, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to control, via Turkey’s Arab proxies, the population centers from around Tell Abyad to Ras al-Ayn. Get ready for incursion No. 3.
WORLD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Shocking betrayal of brave Afghan interpreter who worked with Aussie troops as he's EXECUTED and his family left in 'extreme danger' - as the extraordinary reason he was left stranded is revealed

A brave Afghan army officer who worked with the Australian Defence Force as an interpreter has been executed by the Taliban - with his terrified wife and children in 'extreme danger' and pleading to be evacuated to Australia. The father had been desperately trying to secure a humanitarian visa for...
MILITARY
Council on Foreign Relations

Erdogan Might Be Too Sick to Keep Leading Turkey

October 19, 2021 2:05 pm (EST) Since 2019, Turkey experts, journalists, and pollsters have been eyeing the Turkish general election scheduled for 2023. This is probably because the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered humiliating defeats of its mayoral candidates in Turkey’s major population centers, including Istanbul, in the 2019 local elections. Regular polling since those elections reveal that the AKP’s popularity is soft, even as it maintains a grip on Turkey’s political institutions and the media. Anecdotally, it seems that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has worn out his welcome, especially among young people.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY

