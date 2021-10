MEDINAH, Ill. – The University of Colorado women's golf team moved up a few positions to finish 12th on Tuesday at the Illini Women's Invitational. Colorado was 14th heading into the third round after shooting a 294 in the second, and shaved off 12 strokes in the third round, firing a 6-under 282. CU's 6-under tied for the third-best score in the third round for the event. Louisville recorded the lowest round on Tuesday at 11-under (277), while San Jose State was second at 10-under (278). The Buffs tied for third with Georgia as both carded a 6-under.

