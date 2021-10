Despite losing to the Warriors 121-114 on opening night, Anthony Davis knows the Lakers were winning and could have won the game. Anthony Davis took ownership of the Lakers' loss despite having good individual numbers on opening night. He had 33 points and 11 rebounds on 57% shooting. Davis looked dominant in the paint and in his post-game, and his jumper looked fresh. In the postgame interview, Davis spoke for the Lakers as a whole instead of shifting any blame.

