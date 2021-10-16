CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden: Clinton 'doing fine' and will be out of hospital soon

By HAVEN DALEY and LOU KESTEN
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuafD_0cTW1TBp00
Bill Clinton Hospitalized United States Secret Service special agents wait outside the University of California Irvine Medical Center is seen in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Former President Bill Clinton is the UC Irvine Medical Center hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes)

ORANGE, Calif. — (AP) — Hillary and Chelsea Clinton arrived Saturday morning at the Southern California hospital where Bill Clinton is recovering after being treated for an infection.

The former president is doing fine and will be released soon from the University of California Irvine Medical Center, President Joe Biden said Friday night.

Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut that he had spoken to Clinton and the former president “sends his best.”

"He’s doing fine; he really is," Biden said.

“He’s not in any serious condition," Biden said. “He is getting out shortly, as I understand it. Whether that’s tomorrow or the next day, I don’t know.”

Hillary Clinton has been with her husband at the hospital southeast of Los Angeles. Chelsea Clinton was with her mother around 8 a.m. Saturday in an SUV accompanied by secret service agents.

Clinton, 75, was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, his spokesman said.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña had said Friday that Clinton would remain hospitalized overnight to receive further intravenous antibiotics.

“All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count, which has decreased significantly,” Ureña said in a statement.

“President Clinton continues to be in excellent spirits, and is deeply grateful for the outstanding care he is receiving and the well wishes that people have sent from across America and around the world,” the statement said.

The aide, who spoke to reporters at the hospital on the condition his name wasn’t used, said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn't receiving ICU care.

Clinton was reading books and watching TV coverage about his hospitalization, the aide said.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, most notably Hillary Clinton during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination. And in 2016, as Hillary Clinton sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband — by then a grandfather and nearing 70 — returned to the campaign trail.

___

Associated Press writers Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; Stefanie Dazio in Orange, California; Zeke Miller in Hartford, Connecticut; and Alexandra Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Bill Clinton
WGAU

Biden, key senators huddle as Dems drive toward budget deal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Deadline driven, President Joe Biden brought two pivotal senators to his Delaware home Sunday for talks aimed at resolving the disputes that have stymied the Democrats' wide-ranging social safety net and environmental measure at the core of his domestic agenda. Beyond the domestic timetable, Biden is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGAU

To navigate legal quandaries, Biden leans on low-key counsel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Election lawsuits multiplying by the day. An obscure federal agency blocking the presidential transition. The very legitimacy of Joe Biden's victory under assault as supporters of Donald Trump riot at the Capitol. Amid all the turmoil, lawyer Dana Remus was the voice of calm for Team...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange#Ap#Icu
mediaite.com

Sen. Kennedy Tells Biden: ‘I Say This With Respect… You Just Got to Try Harder Not to Suck’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed President Joe Biden on Hannity Wednesday night and told him he needs to try harder at not sucking. After host Sean Hannity and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed concern that vaccine mandates across the country would prompt an exodus of workers from various professions, the Fox News host turned to Kennedy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

'Trillion!': Harris corrects Biden on size of his already-passed spending plan

Sitting a few feet from President Joe Biden during his speech to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial's 10th anniversary, Vice President Kamala Harris was well-positioned to issue a quick correction when the president needed it. Touting the size of the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package passed in...
POTUS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
35K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy