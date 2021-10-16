CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester vs Manchester United LIVE: Follow all the action from the King Power Stadium as it happens, plus the rest of the 3pm Premier League games

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut-of-sorts Leicester City welcome a stuttering Manchester United on Saturday afternoon - with both teams desperate for victory. Going into this weekend's...

www.chatsports.com

soccertimes.com

Leicester vs Manchester United Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Leicester (5/2) vs Manchester United (21/20) On Saturday afternoon, Leicester host Manchester United at the King Power Stadium, as both teams look to return to winning ways after draws last time out in the English top-flight. Leicester. Brendan Rodgers team have not made a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watch Leicester City vs. Manchester United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

After taking two weeks off for the international break, the Premier League is back in action this week. Current Records: Manchester United 4-1-2; Leicester City 2-3-2 Manchester United's and Leicester City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 8. They are meeting up for their first match of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Man United has a defense that allows only 0.86 goals per game, so the Foxes' offense will have their work cut out for them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Watch Leicester vs Manchester United on LIVENow

Wounded and desperate to claw their way closer to the top positions, this clash at the King Power Stadium provides a great opportunity for both Leicester City and Manchester United to narrow the gap. The Foxes are winless from their last four league matches while it’s two in a row...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Daka breaks Premier League duck as Leicester City beat Manchester United

The Zambia international contributed a goal as the Foxes ended their four-game winless run in the league. Patson Daka came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal, in Leicester City's 4-2 win over Manchester United on Saturday. The 23-year-old replaced Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho in the 77th minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Leicester City vs Manchester United Player Ratings as Manchester United succumb to a horrific 4-2 defeat

At the end of the game at King Power Stadium, here are our Leicester City vs Manchester United player ratings. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job under pressure, he fielded yet to recover Harry Maguire against the Foxes. Both teams traded the blows before Mason Greenwood took the chance to find the back of the net. The long ranger helped them to find the first goal of the game. When it seemed that the Red Devils had finally found their feet in the game, Harry Maguire’s brain fade moment helped Leicester City to go 1-1 at the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Leicester City host Manchester United today as the away team look to regain momentum in the top-flight title race.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew 1-1 with Everton in their most recent outing, having been defeated by Aston Villa in their previous Premier League match.FOLLOW LIVE: Leicester vs Man United – latest updatesUnited come into the weekend with 14 points, joint-third in the standings with Man City, Everton and Brighton.Leicester, meanwhile, are down in 13th, having failed to emerge victorious from any of their last four Premier League games – with draws in their last two games.Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match.When is it?The game will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The fixture will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsLeicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Ricardo; Maddison, Soumare, Tielemans; Vardy, Iheanacho.Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho.OddsLeicester: 8/3Draw: 11/4Man United: 23/20PredictionMan United to achieve a narrow win without producing a wholly convincing performance. Leicester 1-2 Man United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester vs Man United LIVE: Red Devils crumple as Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka strike late after a Marcus Rashford equaliser to put the Foxes on the brink of a big win - plus other 3pm updates

Out-of-sorts Leicester City welcome a stuttering Manchester United on Saturday afternoon - with both teams desperate for victory. Going into this weekend's set of fixtures, Leicester sit 13th in the Premier League - having won just two of their seven matches so far - while fourth-placed United dropped five points at home in their last two games (having lost to Aston Villa and drawn with Everton).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 2 Manchester United

Leicester City won a hard-fought and entertaining battle against Manchester United 4-2 on Saturday at the King Power, ending the Red Devils undefeated strike on the road at 29 matches. First-half strikes by Mason Greenwood and Youri Tielemans saw the sides go into the tunnel on even terms. After the break, a stunning barrage of goals by Çağlar Söyüncü, Jamie Vardy, and Patson Daka overwhelm the visitors who could only manage a single strike by Marcus Rashford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League scores, highlights: Live updates from Barcelona vs. Dynamo; Manchester United, Chelsea later

The UEFA Champions League's Matchday 3 wraps up on Wednesday, and soccer fans around the world hope it matches what we saw on Tuesday when 35 goals were scored in the eight games, with seven games featuring at least four. Wednesday's action on Paramount+ will see some intriguing affairs, including Manchester United vs. Atalanta, Benfica vs. Bayern Munich and more. Barcelona kicked off the action in the early round taking a 1-0 lead into halftime as they chase a munch needed win against Dynamo Kiev.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United transfer news: Three Premier League sides in race for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans

Seven giants of European football are reportedly interested in signing Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. The Belgium international has impressed in the Premier League since his 2019 move to the King Power from Monaco. According to Calciomercato, his form has caught the attention of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp's reaction

Jürgen Klopp revelled in a result that will go down in Liverpool's history books after his team registered a 5-0 win at Manchester United. Goals inside the opening 13 minutes from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota set the Reds on their way to an incredible away victory, with Mohamed Salah then becoming the first visiting player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE

