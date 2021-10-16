Shaquille O'Neal Praises Lonzo Ball While Blasting Ben Simmons: "After One Year, Lonzo Changed His Shot Up And Is Looking Better. This Dude Been In The League 5-6 Years With The Same Shot, Same Little Attitude.
The Ben Simmons saga is still a hot topic around the NBA community. Things seem to be changing for the player and his team, the Philadelphia 76ers. After a couple of tumultuous months, the player returned to the team this week. Some reports suggest Simmons could play for the...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0