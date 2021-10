Where do you go when you need a mortgage? A bank or building society? Or, as nearly everyone else does, do you check online first? If you do a search, you’ll almost certainly come across Habito, voted by its customers as the Best Mortgage Broker of 2020. I tried it and it came up with three viable options after Barclays turned me down flat. And that was at the weekend. Daniel Hegarty, formerly a teenage rock star, is Habito’s founder and chief executive.

