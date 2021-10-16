CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD’s rebound from 1.3410 extended higher last week and broad 55 day EMA. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 1.3912 key structural resistance. Firm break there will indicate that the correction from 1.4248 is complete with three waves down to 1.3410. Further rally would then be...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Gbp#Usd Weekly Outlook#Gbp Usd#Ema
