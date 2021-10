Since this is a judgement free zone I know I can trust y’all to tell you that I’m extremely superstitious when it comes to sports and cheering on my favorite teams. This is a big issue for me right now since as many of you are aware, the Atlanta Braves are about to play Game 3 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers AT Dodger Stadium on Tuesday evening. The Braves are up 2 games to 0, which is huge for us. We need just two more wins and we’re in the World Series.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO