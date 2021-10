Last month we revealed the historic, headline-grabbing news that Football Manager 2022 with Xbox Game Pass for PC and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition with Xbox Game Pass will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass on November 9. Like you, we’re counting down the days until you’ll be able to take your seat in the digital dugout. Let’s delve into new features and game upgrades to give you an idea of what you can expect in both FM22 and FM22 Xbox as you work your way to becoming a managerial great.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO