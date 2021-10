BRIGHTON, Mass – The suspense is over and Boston Bruins rookie Jeremy Swayman will get the opening night start for the Black and Gold. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed that it will be Swayman manning the pipes against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at TD Garden after an outstanding training camp performance. Swayman looked every bit as good in the preseason as he did last year during a 10-game audition where he posted a .945 save percentage, but many thought the veteran Linus Ullmark would get the starting nod based on the big $20 million contract he signed in the offseason.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO