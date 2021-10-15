CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US Navy set to boot sailors who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

By Breck Dumas
fox35orlando.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that it is preparing to discharge sailors who refuse vaccination for COVID-19 as mandated by the Pentagon, and the service members who get the boot over their noncompliance run the risk of losing some veterans' benefits. The Navy sent out a press...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Are Unvaccinated FEMA Health Care Workers Replacing Nurses And Doctors Who Refuse To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

A viral Instagram post claims that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) health care workers are replacing nurses and doctors who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccines and that the FEMA workers are not required to be vaccinated. Verdict: False. FEMA employees are subject to the executive order requiring federal employees within...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

U.S. Navy sets up new command to enforce discharges for vaccine refusers

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy announced Thursday it has set up a special command to force out active-duty sailors who don't comply with a Nov. 28 deadline to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Navy reservists have until Dec. 28 to comply or face disciplinary action from the new COVID Consolidated Disposition Authority for failing to obey a lawful order, possibly resulting in a less-than-honorable discharge, naval authorities said.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MilitaryTimes

Archbishop: Catholic troops can refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Catholic troops should be allowed to refuse COVID-19 vaccines for conscientious reasons, the Archbishop for the Military Services USA wrote in a statement Tuesday. “No one should be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it would violate the sanctity of his or her conscience,” wrote Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon releases punishments for civilian staff who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

The Department of Defense outlined a three-step enforcement plan that it will follow to remove civilian employees who refuse to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a memo released on Monday. All DOD civilian employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22, “subject to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox35orlando.com

Biden administration to speed up at-home COVID-19 test authorization

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration announced Monday it was taking steps to increase the availability of at-home COVID-19 tests. The goal is to increase the overall supply and options for consumers, hoping it would lead to lower costs. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sailors#Vaccinations#The U S Navy#Pentagon#Fleet#The Department Of Defense#Pfizer#Osha
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSPA 7News

US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is detailing its new international COVID-19 air travel polices for most foreign travelers to the U.S, which will include exemptions for kids and new federal contact tracing requirements. Beginning on November 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be tested for the virus before boarding an aircraft to the U.S. The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from broader country-based travel restrictions and bans toward what it terms a “vaccinations-based” system focused on the individual risk of the traveler.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
montanarightnow.com

Brnovich requests restraining order against Biden vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the U.S. District Court in Arizona for a temporary restraining order and nationwide preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy