7 p.m. vs. Winnipeg Jets • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM Wild update: After a 2-0 start on the road, the Wild returns home to Xcel Energy Center, where it's had plenty of success recently. Last season, the Wild went 21-5-2 in St. Paul — a stretch that included a franchise-record 11-game win streak. LW Kirill Kaprizov had a team-high 16 goals and 28 points at home. G Cam Talbot went 12-2-2 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. The Wild is expected to play the same lineup that won games in Anaheim and Los Angeles over the weekend.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO