The infamous encounter between Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar at the 2016 WWE SummerSlam has been brought up in interviews for years. The story goes that, after Lesnar removed his gloves and left Randy Orton in a pool of his own blood at the end of the pay-per-view, Chris Jericho rushed to Gorilla Position thinking that Lesnar had snapped and had brutally injured "The Viper" on purpose. He stepped up to fight the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, but the two were separated before punches could be thrown. Jericho is booked to face The Men of the Year and another former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Junior dos Santos, on this week's edition of AEW Rampage and was asked about that Lesnar confrontation while speaking with Sports Illustrated.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO