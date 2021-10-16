CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: A Quiet And Cool Fall Weekend

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and cool fall weekend continues. Clear skies will...

WTOK-TV

Quiet for the end of the weekend, but severe weather is possible next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect the remainder of Saturday to be dry with temperatures falling close to the 60° mark. We wake up Sunday with partly cloudy skies and we warm into the low-to-mid 80′s, where we’ll stay all day with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Lows for Sunday night drop into the lower 60′s.
MERIDIAN, MS
cbslocal.com

Forecasters Expect Moderate To Heavy Rains Sunday and Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is expected to receive at most an inch and a half of rain this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, residents should expect at least half an inch of rain and at most an inch and a half. The NWS warns of possible...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Possible Flood Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is beginning to overspread the far south suburban areas. It’ll continue to move to the north. Rain ramps up as we move though the afternoon and into the night, with building winds. Overview We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern. There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible. Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. More rain is possible Monday night. October 24 Norm- 59 Sat- 56 Today- 55 Sunrise- 7:15am Forecast Today- rain, heavy at times, high of 55. Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50. Monday- rain ends midday, 55.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 10/24 Sunday Morning Forecast

Morning! Skies cleared out overnight and we’re waking up to a true fall chill out there! Temps range from the upper 40s in the city to the mid 30s in some of the outlying suburbs. Grab those coats if you’re headed out. Expect a decent fall day to wrap up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Miami Weather: Brief Downpours Possible Sunday Before Drier Air Works Its Way In

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Moisture hangs around for the rest of the weekend before drier air works its way south into the area. Showers are around mainly in Broward County early Sunday area moving with the southeast breeze. A brief downpour is possible before these begin to move inland and farther north later this morning.
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty Showers For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon. A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Early Look At Weather This Halloween Shows A Weak Storm Could Be Near Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – An active jet stream pattern developed over the last week with several storms hitting the Pacific Northwest, then moving inland and weakening as they across the nation. All indications point to this pattern remaining in place for the next several days, with the next storm expected to hit Colorado on Tuesday. RELATED: Remains Of West Coast Bomb Cyclone Will Bring Stormy Weather To Colorado On Tuesday Beyond Tuesday, we could see another weather system arrive around Halloween. Right now computer forecast models show it will be weak, with more wind than anything else. It will also bring some...
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

Updates: Sacramento Bracing For Powerful Storm

Sacramento is bracing for what forecasters are calling a “major storm system.” It’s something we don’t see very often in October. In fact, the amount of rain projected for downtown Sacramento by the National Weather Service is 4.86 inches in a 24-hour period. That would be the second-highest rainfall 24-hour total on record.
SACRAMENTO, CA

