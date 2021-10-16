CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

By Lee Samaha
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Siemens is well-positioned to benefit from the next industrial revolution.
  • Goodyear is consolidating the tire market and is set for margin expansion.
  • nVent and Hubbell are pick-and-shovels plays on the electrification of the economy.

The market is not looking particularly cheap right now, but that doesn't mean you can't still find pockets of value. Here are three stocks that look like great values on a price-to-free-cash-flow (FCF) basis.

Siemens

German industrial giant Siemens (OTC:SIEGY) sports a 2.6% dividend yield and generates bundles of cash flow. In addition, its industrial growth businesses offer a lot to investors. Its automation, industrial software, and smart building solutions offer exciting growth prospects. All these solutions are beneficiaries of the so-called fourth industrial revolution -- the trend toward digitizing factories and connecting physical assets to the digital world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igEht_0cTUlbug00
Image source: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Siemens' majority holding in healthcare giant Siemens Healthineers gives it stability during periods of economic weakness. Its FCF can be used to support investment in more cyclical industrial businesses. Siemens' mobility business (rolling stock, rail infrastructure, customer services) gives the company solid FCF and diversification in its income stream.

Using Wall Street analysts' estimates, Siemens is currently trading at just 17 times 2021 FCF. Moreover, the bond markets like the company so much that it's been able to issue debt with negative yields in the past. That all adds up to a compelling proposition for long-term investors.

Goodyear's consolidation play

Auto parts stocks have underperformed the market in recent years. The reason probably comes down to their exposure to slowing automotive production. Most automotive suppliers are combinations of aftermarket parts and original equipment (OEM). The aftermarket is relatively low-growth, and the OEM market is relatively low-growth and cyclical.

However, there's a strong case that Goodyear's (NASDAQ:GT) valuation is too low when you look at it in terms of expected free cash flow. The key to the investment thesis is its mid-2021 acquisition of Cooper Tires. The deal strengthens Goodyear's presence in the U.S. replacement market and the China OEM market, where Cooper is relatively more robust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAhuD_0cTUlbug00
Image source: Getty Images.

In addition, management believes the merger of Goodyear's and Cooper's operations will enable it to generate $165 million in annual cost synergies within two years. Those cost savings will drop down into improved earnings and FCF for Goodyear. Based on 2019 figures, and assuming the $165 million in synergies, the new Goodyear would have generated $690 million in FCF in 2019.

Moreover, Wall Street analysts have Goodyear generating slightly more than $700 million in FCF in 2022. Based on the current market cap of $5.28 billion, the stock would trade at just 7.5 times FCF in 2022. That valuation looks too low, especially considering that 80% of Goodyear's sales go to the replacement market.

Two electrifying stocks

I'm lumping these two together because they have similar investment theses. In addition, both companies are plays in the "electrification of the economy." Whether through electric cars, industrial automation, smart buildings (see Siemens above), data and networking, renewable energy (transmission and distribution), or transportation, the global economy is electrifying.

nVent (NYSE:NVT) focuses on connection and protection products (enclosures, fastenings systems, and thermal management solutions). Admittedly, it's pretty mundane and low-ticket stuff, but that's part of the attraction of buying the stock. In a nutshell, nVent's products are essential to protecting equipment and enabling customers to meet regulatory standards. They are also not the kind of expenditures that customers look to cut in a slowdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3tux_0cTUlbug00
Image source: Getty Images.

Management believes it can grow revenue at a rate of 1%-2% plus GDP over the long term, a figure probably equivalent to mid-single-digit revenue growth and EPS growth of 7%-10%. Trading at around 17 times estimated FCF in 2021, nVent remains a good value.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) manufactures electrical, lighting, and power components used across wide swathes of end markets, including commercial, industrial, residential buildings, data centers, and electric grids. As such, it's a play on electrification, and in particular spending on electrical transmission and distribution.

In addition, it's a market driven by the need to upgrade aging infrastructure and build out grids for renewable energy projects. Trading at less than 20 times estimated 2021 FCF, Hubbell is also a good value for investors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Broad-market index ETFs can build great wealth over the long run. More focused ETFs may get you to a million dollars faster. You might invest in both kinds of ETFs. Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades. And that first 4% withdrawal will be... $40,000.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

Inflation. That's a word that seems to be on everyone's mind these days. For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

Dividend stocks have a history of long-term outperformance. This income stock trio is well-positioned to deliver for shareholders over the next 10 years. If there's one lesson Wall Street is always willing to teach, it's the value of patience. For instance, despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing a third of its value in about a month during the first quarter of 2020, the widely followed index has since doubled.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Global Economy#Gdp#Nvent#Fcf#German#Siegy#Siemens Healthineers#Goodyear#Oem
The Motley Fool

Top Picks for High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be an excellent long-term addition to your portfolio, but there are many out there to choose from. How to pick the right one? In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall reviews a list of REITs he thinks are smart investments right now.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

Historically, the market falls 10% about once every 20 months. Broad sell-offs often create buying opportunities for long-term investors. "Stock market crash" is a phrase no investor likes to hear, but it's a situation you will face sooner or later. Going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen by 10% or more on 54 different occasions, approximately once every 1.7 years. At face value, that information may seem alarming, but consider the silver lining: Every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Forbes

How To 2X Your Dividends And Grab 10% Upside In Any Market

Stocks are pricey, but we closed-end fund (CEF) investors aren’t sweating it: we’ve got an edge that lets us buy at a discount, with dividends that are double—and sometimes triple—the typical S&P 500 payout!. That would be our ability to buy CEFs that trade at discounts to net asset value...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks We Recently Bought (and Why You Should Too)

Time to time we like to check in with our Fool.com contributors to see what they've recently added to their portfolios. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Brian Withers, and Neil Patel tell us why they decided to buy shares of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI), Square (NYSE:SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. But these short-term reactions don't mean it's time to bail on solid stocks. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE:IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're worth owning.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Hold for the Next Decade

Believe it or not, your calendar has now said goodbye to more than three quarters of 2021. Investors have been treated to twists and turns this year, and volatility has recently been the name of the game, but there are also some incredible opportunities still on the table. With that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Don't Be Spooked by a Possible Market Crash. Do This Instead.

A stock market crash may not make for a great horror movie, but it's a nightmare for many investors. It's not just about losing money. It can also mess up your long-term goals and threaten your future financial security. But this doesn't have to happen. If you take the following steps, you should be able to weather a market crash without too much difficulty.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

To build wealth, invest and hold stocks with strong growth potential for as long as you can. Renewable energy, digital payments, and digital advertising are some megatrends to consider. Do you know the keys to succeed at investing in stocks? Time and patience, or buy and hold, if you will....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Watch This Earnings Season

Square is thriving, but it faces high expectations and challenging comparisons heading into its Q3 report. After strong Q2 results, another good quarter in Q3 could really send the stock higher. The growth story behind the web development company Wix.com could get a lift if earnings meet projections. Now that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is likely to be bought out soon. Ocugen's stock may catch fire on a key regulatory update. Stocks rarely go straight up. When they do, the uncommon occurrence is called a "parabolic move." In stock terminology, such as move is defined by a sudden and dramatic increase in buying volume, thereby causing the company's share price to rapidly rise in a manner that resembles a parabola.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Here's Why I Never Plan to Sell This Dividend Stock

In a recent Fool Live show, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel revealed that he had added to an already large position in real estate investment trust STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). In this clip, recorded on Oct. 11, Matt discusses some of his favorite things about this REIT with colleagues Danny Vena and Jon Quast.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy