Doughnuts Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Dunkin' Brands Group, Cinnabon, Honey Dew Donuts

The present global trends in wellness and health are key growth drivers in the banana essence market. Banana essence is largely used in various applications such as beverages, confectionary, bakery items, protein drinks, etc. Due to these applications, the global banana essence market is expected to grow in the foreseeable future. Banana essence has gained a strong traction over the market owing to its applications in the medical and healthcare segment over the past few years and is expected to witness a hike in the demand over the forecast period.

