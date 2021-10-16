Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants RLI, ICW, Zurich Insurance

The Global Fructose Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fructose is an isomer of the glucose molecule and a simple ketonic simple sugar. Fructose is one of the three dietary monosaccharides imparting glucose and galactose which get directly absorbed into the blood during the digestion procedure. The primary source of fructose is the hydrolyzation of starch to glucose and are converted into fructose. However, a significant amount of fructose is also obtained from natural sources such as fruits and tuberous vegetables like potato, onion, and others. The global fructose market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Fructose in the foods & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor consuming which helps release the insulin and does not increase the blood glucose level. A rise in consumer demand for simple sugar or low-calorie content in beverages and dietary supplements has been a high propellant factor for this market.

