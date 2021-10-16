CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Horseback riding has a higher risk of serious injury than football

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study published by BMJ, experts report that the risk of serious injury associated with horseback riding is higher than that of other potentially risky sporting activities. According to the analysis, the risk of an injury that requires hospital admission is greater for horseback riding than football, motor racing,...

www.earth.com

Comments / 2

Related
Medscape News

'Baby-Wearing' Poses Serious Injury Risks for Infants

Baby-wearing — carrying a child against your body in a sling, soft carrier, or other device — is associated with benefits like reduced crying and increased breastfeeding, studies have shown. But this practice also entails risks. Babies can fall out of carriers, or be injured when an adult carrying them...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Lancaster Farming

Pandemic Brings Greater Demand for Horseback Riding Lessons

As more people find themselves flocking to outdoor activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some local horse barns on the Delmarva Peninsula found creative ways to reap the benefits. Almost as soon as restrictions began to ease and outdoor activities became the norm, some stables that offer lessons found themselves...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Horse Riding More Dangerous Than Skiis And Motorcycles, Injury Data Reveal

For many people in the United States, a horse is likely to be a partner in sport and leisure, rather than labor. Yet it's a pleasure that comes at a potential price, one many riders need to take more seriously. A study on a decade's worth of data from the US National Trauma Data Bank has revealed just how many people have landed themselves in hospital as a result of injuries sustained while horse riding. The short of it is: If you're the kind of person who thinks a weekend dashing down the snowy slopes isn't worth the risk of a broken...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Horseback Riding#Head Injuries#Concussion#Bmj#Ntdb
Only In Kansas

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At S & S Stables, LLC In Kansas

For a unique and memorable Fall outing, how about going on a horseback ride with your friends and family if you’re in Kansas? If this sounds fun to you, head to S & S Stables LLC in Paola. There are more than 50 miles of trails to explore at S & S Stables. This includes […] The post Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At S & S Stables, LLC In Kansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
KANSAS STATE
studyfinds.org

Horseback riding is the most dangerous sport, study warns

EDINBURG, Texas — Horseback riding is more dangerous than other sports including football, motorcycling, and even skiing, a new study warns. Perhaps surprisingly to many, there are more hospital admissions due to horse riding injuries than other challenging sports. Millions of Americans enjoy horseback riding, but it can be a...
LIFESTYLE
Insurance Journal

Whoa! Horse Riding Is Riskier Than Football, Auto Racing or Skiing?

The risk of an injury is higher for horse riding than for other potentially risky sporting activities, such as football, motor racing or skiing. That’s according to research published in the online journal Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open that found the hospital admission risk from horseback riding is higher than football, auto and motorcycle racing, and skiing.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
UpNorthLive.com

Shoreline horseback riding program offered through Michigan DNR

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you like horseback riding, a new pilot program through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources could be for you!. In November, the DNR will be exploring a two-week equestrian shoreline riding season at Silver Lake ORV Area. The season would be during the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Rugby players are at greater risk of serious brain injury since the sport turned professional in 1995, concerning research shows, with stars likely to be hit 'harder and more frequent' than in amateur era

New research appears to confirm fears that the professionalisation of rugby has left modern players at greater risk of serious brain injury. Several recently-retired stars - such as England World Cup winner Steve Thompson - have already been diagnosed with early onset dementia, while a study this year revealed that 23 per cent of current players had abnormalities in brain structure and half showed an unexpected change in brain volume.
SPORTS
WTAX

Baby-wearing products lead to higher risk of injury, hospitalizations in young children

Baby-wearing products are increasingly popular, but they’re not necessarily the safest option. Researchers found that children under the age of one are more likely to sustain injury related to baby wearing, and also have a higher frequency of being hospitalized after the injury. This holds true even though baby-wearing has been shown to have benefits, such as success with breastfeeding, improved infant to parent bonding, and improved attentiveness by fathers. However, researchers found between 2011 and 2020, 61 percent of injuries to children occurred in children ages zero to five months with 19 percent requiring hospitalization, and about 84 percent of these children injuring their heads. Twenty-two percent of these injuries were associated with the caregiver falling. Study authors suggest there needs to be more rigorous parental education regarding the use of baby carriers in terms of proper sizing, selection, and how to wear them to prevent injury. (EurekAlert!)
KIDS
Daily Mail

Welcome to virtual reality heading! With footballers - particularly women - at risk of brain injury, a new piece of kit could be the answer in training sessions

Virtual Reality could be the future of professional football training, with both Premier League and Women’s Super League clubs using new software to practise heading in order to reduce the risk of long-term brain injuries. Rezzil’s Player 22 offers a contact-free method of training, with players able to replicate and...
VIDEO GAMES
earth.com

A COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating for mountain gorillas

A new study highlights the dangers of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for mountain gorillas, particularly those in Volcanoes National Park. The researchers determined that there is a very high probability that a COVID-19 outbreak would lead this population of wild mountain gorillas to collapse. “Mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei), classified...
ANIMALS
cowboystatedaily.com

Women Severely Burned At Yellowstone Beginning To Wake From Coma

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The woman who was severely burned earlier this month at Yellowstone National Park is beginning to awaken from her medically-induced coma, her family announced this week. Laiha Slayton, 20, was burned when she jumped into a hot spring to rescue her...
ACCIDENTS
MedicalXpress

Are avid exercisers at higher risk for ALS?

(HealthDay)—A new study may allay concerns that strenuous exercise could up the risk for developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an incurable neurological disease. No evidence of rising ALS risk was seen among adults who routinely work up a sweat by playing team sports or engaging in heavy gym workouts. Nor was increased ALS risk associated with less intense leisure activities, such as running, biking or walking.
FITNESS
earth.com

African grey parrots practice self-control and patience

Patience is sometimes seen as a uniquely human trait, but animals are also capable of waiting patiently. Studies have found that primates, birds and dogs can all delay immediate gratification and wait for a reward that is preferable. In a recent study by scientists from the Max-Planck-Institute for Ornithology, 28...
ANIMALS
MIAMIDIARIO

Woman gives birth to 6.4-kilogram child in Arizona

A woman in Arizona (United States) went viral by giving birth to a baby weighing 14 pounds, a weight that is approximately twice the size of an average newborn. Cary is Patonai, who has his inspiring story, because before having her son Finnley (the name of the minor newborn), 19 suffered spontaneous abortions, reported eltiempo.
ARIZONA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New Beginnings provides horseback riding lessons for those with disabilities

BOWLING GREEN, KY. — Horseback riding lessons at New Beginnings is providing an outlet for those living with disabilities. The lessons provide help participants work on their skills. Besides horseback riding, participants work on communication and social skills. The lessons also serve as a form of therapy for riders like...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Newsday

5 horseback riding experiences the family can try this fall on Long Island

If your family is up for trying a new activity this fall, some may say there's no better time to try horseback riding. In autumn, riding on Long Island is booming, local stable owners say. Some credit it to the pandemic, since horseback riding is an ongoing, outdoor activity, but that’s the tip of the iceberg.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy