For the first time in 56 days, Nebraska gets a much-needed break from playing football with its first bye week. The break couldn’t get to Lincoln soon enough. A week without a game is an opportunity to rest banged up bodies that have gone through the Big Ten blender. But it also gives a chance for the everyone involved—players, coaches and fans—to take a mental timeout after five of the eight games have ended in one-score losses.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO