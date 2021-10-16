CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

What's up: Top news in Avon

 8 days ago

(AVON, CO) The news in Avon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Avon area, click here.

Avon / vaildaily.com

Avon mulls replacing fireworks in future Salute to the USA events

For 35 years, the town of Avon’s signature Salute to the USA event has drawn visitors and Eagle County residents to witness its hallmark fireworks show. However, at Tuesday night’s Avon Town Council meeting, council members discussed whether it was time to move away from the fireworks altogether. “Is it... Read more

Grand Junction / 95rockfm.com

My ‘Men in Heels’ Story From Last Year

Prior to the last 'Men in Heels' race, I'd only worn heels once, and that was on Halloween. This was probably around 2006 and my band was playing a gig at a local bar in Avon, Colorado, and I decided that I was going to dress up as a lady for Halloween that year. Read more

Avon / vaildaily.com

Gov. Polis visits Avon, Edwards for small business week

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis donned his trademark turtleneck and braved the snow to visit two Eagle County businesses in Avon and Edwards Thursday afternoon in recognition of Colorado Small Business Week. The visits were part of the governor’s Powering the Comeback Tour, highlighting how the state’s economic relief efforts will... Read more

Colorado / stl.news

Colorado Governor Polis Visits Edwards, Avon & Vail

AVON, CO (STL.News)- Governor Polis continued the Powering the Comeback Tour, visiting businesses highlighting employee-ownership and making sustainability easy for everyday people. The Governor also met with local leaders to discuss how to continue moving Colorado forward, get more people vaccinated to protect our economic progress and future. “It’s exciting... Read more

ABOUT

With Avon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

