What's up: Top news in Avon

Avon mulls replacing fireworks in future Salute to the USA events For 35 years, the town of Avon’s signature Salute to the USA event has drawn visitors and Eagle County residents to witness its hallmark fireworks show. However, at Tuesday night’s Avon Town Council meeting, council members discussed whether it was time to move away from the fireworks altogether. “Is it... Read more

My ‘Men in Heels’ Story From Last Year Prior to the last 'Men in Heels' race, I'd only worn heels once, and that was on Halloween. This was probably around 2006 and my band was playing a gig at a local bar in Avon, Colorado, and I decided that I was going to dress up as a lady for Halloween that year. Read more

Gov. Polis visits Avon, Edwards for small business week Colorado Gov. Jared Polis donned his trademark turtleneck and braved the snow to visit two Eagle County businesses in Avon and Edwards Thursday afternoon in recognition of Colorado Small Business Week. The visits were part of the governor’s Powering the Comeback Tour, highlighting how the state’s economic relief efforts will... Read more

