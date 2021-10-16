What's up: Top news in Avon
(AVON, CO) The news in Avon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
Avon mulls replacing fireworks in future Salute to the USA events
For 35 years, the town of Avon’s signature Salute to the USA event has drawn visitors and Eagle County residents to witness its hallmark fireworks show. However, at Tuesday night’s Avon Town Council meeting, council members discussed whether it was time to move away from the fireworks altogether. “Is it... Read more
My ‘Men in Heels’ Story From Last Year
Prior to the last 'Men in Heels' race, I'd only worn heels once, and that was on Halloween. This was probably around 2006 and my band was playing a gig at a local bar in Avon, Colorado, and I decided that I was going to dress up as a lady for Halloween that year. Read more
Gov. Polis visits Avon, Edwards for small business week
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis donned his trademark turtleneck and braved the snow to visit two Eagle County businesses in Avon and Edwards Thursday afternoon in recognition of Colorado Small Business Week. The visits were part of the governor’s Powering the Comeback Tour, highlighting how the state’s economic relief efforts will... Read more
Colorado Governor Polis Visits Edwards, Avon & Vail
AVON, CO (STL.News)- Governor Polis continued the Powering the Comeback Tour, visiting businesses highlighting employee-ownership and making sustainability easy for everyday people. The Governor also met with local leaders to discuss how to continue moving Colorado forward, get more people vaccinated to protect our economic progress and future. “It’s exciting... Read more
