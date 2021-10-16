CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magee, MS

News wrap: Top stories in Magee

Magee Updates
Magee Updates
 8 days ago

(MAGEE, MS) What’s going on in Magee? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Magee area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Mississippi / scorebooklive.com

Vote: Who is the best defensive back in Mississippi high school football?

Vote: Who is the best defensive back in Mississippi high school football?

SBLive released its list of the Top 15 defensive backs in Mississippi. Now we want your opinion. Who is the best defensive back in the state?. Check out our Top 15 DB rankings and cast your vote below. The poll will close on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 11:59 p.m. Did... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Magee / mageenews.com

Box Drop Mattress Located in Magee, MS

Box Drop Mattress Located in Magee, MS

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Chamber of Commerced welcomed the newest business to town Thursday, October 14, 2021. Dean Phipps has opened a new store in... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Magee / mageenews.com

Sue Visits the Media Club @ Magee High School

Sue Visits the Media Club @ Magee High School

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A few weeks ago, Coach Young, teacher and coach at Magee High School, extended an invitation to come and speak to her Media Club which meets after school on Wednesdays. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Magee / mageenews.com

Watson Theodore Martin, Jr. formerly of Magee, Mississippi

Watson Theodore Martin, Jr. formerly of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Watson Theodore Martin, Jr. (Ted) passed away on October 10, 2021. He was born in Magee, MS on May 10, 1927 and... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magee, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Magee, MS
Reuters

Fauci says vaccines for kids between 5-11 likely available in November

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Magee Updates

Magee Updates

Magee, MS
67
Followers
260
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy