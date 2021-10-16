CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

News wrap: Top stories in Fairmont

Fairmont Journal
Fairmont Journal
 8 days ago

(FAIRMONT, MN) What’s going on in Fairmont? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fairmont area, click here.

Fairmont / sleepyeyenews.com

River Valley Wildcats end season in Section 2A playoffs

River Valley Wildcats end season in Section 2A playoffs

With a 7-0 first round Section 2A win over USC at home on Oct. 4, the River Valley Wildcats earned a trip to play in the bubble at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter—their first trip there in several years—to play Fairmont on Oct. 7, with a crowd of student and parent fans on hand to support the team. Read more

Mankato / keyc.com

Golden Apple awarded to educator at Rosa Parks Elementary

Golden Apple awarded to educator at Rosa Parks Elementary

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Career Development Center held its annual Career and Internship Expo Wednesday. Gustavus Adolphus College is renaming its arboretum. Minnesota State University, Mankato receives grant for behavioral health careers. Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT. The $3,000 grant comes from the ‘Everybody In’ campaign. Fairmont... Read more

Welcome / fairmontsentinel.com

Edwin A. Abel

Edwin A. Abel

Edwin A. Abel

WELCOME — A Celebration of Life Service for Edwin A. Abel, 90, of Byron, Minn., and formerly of Welcome, Minn., will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Welcome, Minn. Burial will be in the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont, Minn. with Military Honors by the Welcome American Legion Post #553. Read more

Fairmont / fairmontsentinel.com

Helen C. Hager

Helen C. Hager

FAIRMONT — Mass of Christian Burial for Helen C. Hager, 92, of Fairmont, Minn., will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Fairmont. Burial will be following the service in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Fairmont. Helen passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Minn. Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements. Read more

Fairmont Journal

Fairmont Journal

Fairmont, MN
ABOUT

With Fairmont Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

