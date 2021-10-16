News wrap: Top stories in Fairmont

(FAIRMONT, MN) What’s going on in Fairmont? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

River Valley Wildcats end season in Section 2A playoffs With a 7-0 first round Section 2A win over USC at home on Oct. 4, the River Valley Wildcats earned a trip to play in the bubble at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter—their first trip there in several years—to play Fairmont on Oct. 7, with a crowd of student and parent fans on hand to support the team. Read more

Golden Apple awarded to educator at Rosa Parks Elementary Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Career Development Center held its annual Career and Internship Expo Wednesday. Gustavus Adolphus College is renaming its arboretum. Minnesota State University, Mankato receives grant for behavioral health careers. Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT. The $3,000 grant comes from the ‘Everybody In’ campaign. Fairmont... Read more

Edwin A. Abel WELCOME — A Celebration of Life Service for Edwin A. Abel, 90, of Byron, Minn., and formerly of Welcome, Minn., will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Welcome, Minn. Burial will be in the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont, Minn. with Military Honors by the Welcome American Legion Post #553. Read more

