Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake news wrap: What’s trending

Storm Lake News Beat
 8 days ago

(STORM LAKE, IA) The news in Storm Lake never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Storm Lake / stormlake.org

Food Drive for Upper Des Moines

Following a successful Storm Lake Proud Fall Clean Up, the food drive for Upper Des Moines will continue through October 29, 2021. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off during normal business hours at the Storm Lake Library, Storm Lake Police Station, or Storm Lake City Hall. We encourage everyone... Read more

Storm Lake / nefac.org

Exclusive to NEFAC Members: Free Tickets Available to GlobeDocs Film Festival’s Virtual Screening of ‘Storm Lake’

A limited number of free tickets to the GlobeDoc Film Festival‘s virtual screening of “Storm Lake” are available to all New England First Amendment Coalition Sustaining Members. (Not a member? Join here!) Please email justin@nefac.org to receive a ticket to view the documentary online. Dark clouds hang over the cornfields... Read more

Storm Lake / stormlakeradio.com

Food Drive from Storm Lake Proud Fall Cleap Up Extended

A City of Storm Lake food drive for Upper Des Moines Opportunity that happened earlier this month is continuing through Friday, October 29th. The City decided to extend the food drive due to its success during Storm Lake Proud Fall Clean Up on October 8th and 9th. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off during normal business hours at Storm Lake City Hall, the Storm Lake Police Station, and Storm Lake Library. Read more

Storm Lake / stormlake.com

City leaves Storm Lake Marina to DNR

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is poised to operate the Storm Lake Marina within the next two weeks, the first time the state agency has run the facility in over seven years. DNR staff has already taken an inventory of the facility and held informal discussions about contracting a... Read more

